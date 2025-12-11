Hussain Abdul-Hussain

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Charles (Chip) Krakoff's avatar
Charles (Chip) Krakoff
Dec 13, 2025Edited

I was doing a lot of consulting work in the Sahel - Mali, especially, but also Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Chad - from the early 1990s to around 2020. It was a time of great hope in many of these countries. Dictatorships were falling, replaced by civilian governments (even long-time Burkinabè dictator Blaise Compaore was forced to cede power to a civilian government in 2014). I had colleagues, political scientists, who were helping Mali and Zambia transition to democratic governance and to build the institutions that could make it work (In Zambia they even had the Cabinet Secretary and his staff watch the BBC series "Yes, Minister" to gain a sense of how parliamentary governance works).

Apart from Zambia, almost all this hope and progress is now gone. Mali and Burkina Faso reverted to military dictatorship, kicked out French troops and replaced them with Russian mercenaries, and are now fighting for survival against jihadist groups that have encircled the capital cities.

Côte d'Ivoire erupted in civil war when Alassane Ouattara, a former IMF and West African Central Bank (BCEAO) official, and former Prime Minister, was elected President in 2010, but the sitting President, Laurent Gbagbo, claimed victory, plunging the country into its second civil war, which lasted for about 6 months until Gbagbo was ousted and Ouattara installed in his place. After serving the Constitutional maximum two terms Ouattara decided to run again, claiming that under the new constitution the previous terms did not count. In June 2025 he ran for a fourth term and won with 89.77% of the vote.

For the past 15 years or so, Nigeria has lived under constant threat from the Islamist Boko Haram militia, which has killed several hundred thousand people. In 2015 Boko Haram pledged its allegiance to the Islamic State.

Far too many African governments have abandoned their democratic experiments in favor of dictators, both civilian and military, while many others continue to live under hereditary oligarchic regimes, propped up by rigged elections and suppression of dissent.

Radical Islamist networks are indeed a menace. They have undertaken mass murder and rape, forced people to flee from their homes and villages, and plundered their countries' mineral riches. But they have been able to carry out these crimes largely because of the weakness, corruption, venality, and brutality of the cliques misgoverning these countries. The violence and theft will continue until the oligarchs in power are deposed and replaced by legitimate democratic governments which have the will and means to confront the radical Islamist and foreign mercenary groups and which may be able to enlist the military support and aid of former allies. Which, in the current poltical climate in Europe and North America, is far from certain.

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Abh
Dec 13, 2025

israel needs to be destroyed by any means. once the boomers and gen xers die, the zionists will have no support and we will descend on them for Alllah! Palestine will be Free, from the River to the Sea

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