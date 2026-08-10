Hussain Abdul-Hussain

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Neil Hansen's avatar
Neil Hansen
4h

“For the Jews the essential point of principle is the creation of a sovereign Jewish State. For the Arabs, the essential point of principle is to resist to the last the establishment of Jewish sovereignty in any part of Palestine” - UK Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin, Feb. 1947

This statement remains as true today as it was then.

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Larry
3hEdited

The Israelis built a modern democratic state with rights for all, including minorities.

The Arabs, Iranians, Pakistanis, and other Islamists built dictatorships and kingdoms where minorities and women have the “right” to stay in their place, subservient.

Actually, the Islamists demand obligations and requirements, they do not grant rights; not to Muslim men, and certainly not to Muslim women or non-Muslim men.

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