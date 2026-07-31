Hussain Abdul-Hussain

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Ted Silberstein's avatar
Ted Silberstein
1d

Your posts on X are excellent. There needs to be an honest housecleaning having to do with influence operations within the USA. How much gulf money was/is sent to US Universities? Politicians and for what purpose?

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blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
2d

The Gulf states have the means to fully enter the fray, they're just okay with spilling Jewish and American blood to get what they want.

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