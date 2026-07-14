Hussain Abdul-Hussain

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Dvoralai
Jul 14

What is the risk of Turkey occupying Iran (or parts of it) if the mullah’s regime collapses or appears to be on the verge of collapse? After all, the IGRC military has been weakened, the army and navy devastated, and other than killing unarmed civilians, what good would the basij serve as a resistance? Would it hurt Turkey in NATO? Even if it did, would it be worthwhile for Erdogan? Seems like a possible scenario even before Arab states. I am really curious as to your thoughts / analysis.

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