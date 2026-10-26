Hussain Abdul-Hussain

This Is Beirut

The Republic of Lebanon operates under a dangerous illusion of authority. In reality, the state fears Hezbollah, abides by its diktats, and actively dismantles its own rule of law to accommodate the Iranian proxy.

Look no further than the government’s failure to refer the case of the massive shipment of Hezbollah explosives seized en route to Beirut to the Judicial Council. The cabinet’s capitulation on this dangerous incident is so flagrant that Hezbollah publicly “welcomed” it.

This latest crisis began with a routine checkpoint stop in the mountain town of Dahr al-Baydar. Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces stopped two Hezbollah operatives driving a truck loaded with 500 kilograms of military-grade C-4 and TNT. Rather than distance itself from the shipment, Hezbollah lawmakers publicly claimed the explosives and demanded their immediate return.

Hezbollah’s brazen demand directly violates Lebanese law. The cabinet voted repeatedly — on August 5 and 7, 2025, and again on March 2, 2026 — to disarm and disband the militia. Any military-grade weapons in Hezbollah’s possession are contraband, plain and simple.

Instead of enforcing the law, state officials opted for deliberate inaction. Under interrogation, the arrested Hezbollah operatives admitted that a man known as “Hajj Sajjed” had given them the explosives to deliver to “Hajj Zolfikar” in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The judiciary issued arrest warrants for the individuals behind these aliases, but the investigation stalled under the convenient pretext that investigators could not identify the men behind the pseudonyms.

The state’s feigned ignorance is a farce. Every Lebanese citizen knows who the Hezbollah commanders behind the seized explosives are. “Hajj Sajjed” is Hussain al-Abdullah, who succeeded Wafiq Safa as Hezbollah’s liaison and coordination official with the Lebanese state. “Hajj Zolfikar,” meanwhile, is his deputy, Ali Ayoub.

Lebanon’s paralysis is driven by fear. Hezbollah mouthpiece Al-Akhbar implicitly threatened senior officials, accusing them of directing the judiciary to issue arrest warrants for the two commanders. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, meanwhile, escalated the rhetoric, warning that referring the case to the Judicial Council could alone ignite a civil war.

Confronted with these threats, the cabinet retreated into inaction, prompting Lebanese Forces ministers to walk out in protest. As if the Hezbollah explosives scandal had not done enough damage to the state’s credibility, a second scandal in the Christian neighborhood of Fanar exposed the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to outright mockery.

Local residents discovered two workers digging a tunnel five meters deep and eight meters long in a nearby forest. The municipal police arrested the men and transferred them to LAF custody. The military intelligence branch promptly released them, issuing a laughable public statement claiming the men were simply “digging for gold.” The absurd cover story turned the nation’s premier defense institution into the butt of national jokes.

Lebanese officials no longer bother to hide their impotence. At a recent cabinet meeting, a senior figure voiced fears that the region could plunge into a wider war involving Iran and warned “all Lebanese parties” against getting involved. This was a desperate plea for Hezbollah not to once again drag Lebanon into a devastating conflict with Israel on Tehran’s behalf.

This warning shatters the government’s official narrative, exposing its failure to disarm Hezbollah, restrict its military capabilities, or assert the state’s monopoly over the sovereign decisions of war and peace.

Beirut has turned evasion into an art form. If the government lacks the courage to bring Hezbollah before a court, it will never order the LAF to disarm the militia. Lebanon’s executive branch enjoys all the luxurious trappings of power without exercising an ounce of it.

Lebanon’s systemic failure carries devastating diplomatic consequences. The next time Lebanese officials meet with American diplomats or members of Congress, they will undoubtedly stick to their tired script. They will demand that Washington pressure Israel to uphold the Trilateral Framework, which requires Israeli territorial concessions in exchange for Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Beirut constantly blames Israel for stalled diplomacy while pretending that Lebanon has fulfilled its own obligations. The explosives seized in Dahr al-Baydar and the tunnel in Fanar tell a different story. Lebanon is defaulting on its core international promises.

It cannot hide its structural cowardice behind a shield of anti-Israel rhetoric. Until Beirut confronts the militia holding it hostage, Lebanese sovereignty will remain a tragic joke.