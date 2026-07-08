Hussain Abdul-Hussain

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Avi Linden's avatar
Avi Linden
Jul 10

I hope you are correct. I look forward to visiting Lebanon as a tourist by going over the border from Israel by bus.

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Brian Jones's avatar
Brian Jones
Jul 9

I hope you’re right—that they are ready to turn

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