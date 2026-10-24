Hussain Abdul-Hussain

Mideast Journal

Iraq is one of the world’s richest countries in oil, yet its government is struggling to pay its bills. On October 7, Baghdad devalued the Iraqi dinar from 1,320 to 1,500 per US dollar, an emergency measure designed to stretch dwindling oil revenues across an enormous public payroll. With the Strait of Hormuz severely disrupted by the war with Iran, Iraq’s oil-dependent economy has been pushed toward a fiscal breaking point. The government is delaying payments, the cost of imports is rising, and ordinary Iraqis are paying the price for decades of economic mismanagement and regional instability.

The numbers reveal the magnitude of the problem. Iraq’s draft 2027 budget projects a deficit of roughly $33 billion, while public spending continues to expand despite shrinking revenues. The government has struggled to meet obligations to contractors, farmers, and public employees. Devaluing the currency may provide temporary relief to the treasury, but it does little to address the underlying problem: a state that distributes oil wealth without generating enough productive economic activity to sustain itself.

Iraq’s crisis is more than a domestic financial emergency. It is an early warning of a much broader economic reckoning across the Middle East, where population growth, expanding government obligations, and dependence on energy exports are colliding with the enormous costs of perpetual warfare.

For decades, the region’s rentier states operated according to a deceptively simple formula: pump oil, collect dollars, and redistribute the proceeds through public salaries, subsidies, and patronage networks. Governments purchased social stability with hydrocarbon revenues rather than building economies capable of generating sustainable prosperity.

That model is coming under increasing strain. And nowhere are its contradictions more visible than in Iraq, where enormous natural wealth coexists with dysfunctional institutions, bloated government payrolls, and armed factions that undermine the state’s authority.

Iraq’s Fiscal Crisis Is Decades in the Making

Iraq’s immediate predicament stems from the disruption of its most important economic lifeline. Oil accounts for the overwhelming majority of the government’s revenues, and most of its exports depend on shipping routes through the Persian Gulf. As the war with Iran disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Baghdad found itself earning fewer dollars while facing financial obligations that could not easily be reduced.

The consequences have been severe. According to reporting on Iraq’s October currency devaluation, Baghdad has delayed salary payments in some provinces, deferred payments to farmers and construction companies, and relied on short-term borrowing from state banks. The Finance Ministry warned that existing revenues were insufficient to sustain government spending without adjustments.

The draft 2027 budget illustrates how deeply entrenched the problem has become. Proposed spending stands at approximately 217 trillion dinars, against a projected deficit of 50 trillion dinars. Even amid this crisis, the budget envisions additional public employment, perpetuating the very economic structure that has placed the government under such pressure.

Currency devaluation offers a short-term accounting solution. By exchanging each dollar of oil revenue for more dinars, Baghdad can temporarily cover more of its domestic obligations. But it also makes imported food, medicine, equipment, and consumer goods more expensive. The government gains purchasing power in local currency while ordinary citizens lose purchasing power in the marketplace.

The deeper problem is that Iraq has failed to transform its enormous oil wealth into a diversified economy capable of providing jobs, attracting investment, and supporting a growing population without relying on government employment.

Corruption, weak institutions, unreliable infrastructure, and political patronage have all contributed to this failure. Yet another obstacle is inseparable from Iraq’s relationship with Iran: the persistence of powerful armed factions operating beyond the effective control of the Iraqi state.

Iran’s Proxies and the Price of Lost Sovereignty

For years, Tehran-backed militias justified maintaining their weapons as necessary to resist the presence of American forces. But as the United States reduces its military footprint, the continued power of armed factions raises an increasingly uncomfortable question: Were American troops ever the real reason these organizations insisted on retaining their independent military capabilities?

There have been important developments. As Middle East Journal previously reported, several powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militias agreed to place their weapons under state authority, although other factions continue to resist disarmament. Whether these commitments translate into meaningful government control remains uncertain.

The distinction matters enormously for Iraq’s economic future.

Foreign investors are unlikely to commit substantial capital to a country where armed organizations can operate independently of elected institutions, challenge government authority, and potentially draw the country into conflicts it did not choose. A functioning investment environment requires enforceable contracts, dependable institutions, physical security, and confidence that the government exercises effective control over its territory.

Iraq cannot guarantee these conditions while powerful militias maintain parallel military and political structures.

The result is a vicious cycle. Weak institutions discourage private investment, leaving citizens dependent on government employment. The expanding public payroll increases the state’s dependence on oil revenues, while militia influence and political dysfunction make the reforms necessary to escape that dependence even more difficult.

Tehran’s influence over Iraqi armed factions is therefore not simply a question of national security. It is an obstacle to Iraq’s economic development and its ability to function as a sovereign state.

The Gulf’s Growing Fiscal Pressures

Iraq is the most acute example of this economic vulnerability, but the broader Gulf is not immune.

Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy, is confronting rising fiscal pressures as it pursues an ambitious transformation under Vision 2030. Riyadh now expects a 2026 budget deficit of approximately $65 billion, substantially higher than originally projected. The kingdom retains significant financial resources, but its spending commitments illustrate the difficulty of simultaneously financing economic diversification, maintaining public services, and absorbing the consequences of regional instability.

Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar face different combinations of fiscal challenges and hydrocarbon dependence. Their economies are not approaching bankruptcy, nor are their financial positions comparable to Iraq’s. Nevertheless, the wider economic pressures are unmistakable.

The World Bank’s October 2026 regional economic assessment projects that Gulf Cooperation Council economies will contract by an average of 4.3 percent this year, while the broader Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan region will contract by 2.1 percent. Unlike previous energy crises, when rising oil prices often enriched Gulf exporters, the disruption of shipping through Hormuz has sharply reduced export volumes and imposed heavy economic costs on producing countries themselves.

The damage extends well beyond oil revenues. The International Monetary Fund has warned that regional warfare is undermining trade, aviation, tourism, business confidence, and non-oil economic activity, precisely the sectors on which Gulf governments are counting to reduce their long-term dependence on hydrocarbons.

There is an important distinction between Iraq and its wealthier neighbors. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are actively attempting to replace the old rentier bargain with more diversified economic models. Their investments in logistics, tourism, technology, infrastructure, and private enterprise represent efforts to prepare for a future in which oil revenues alone can no longer sustain national prosperity.

Yet even successful diversification requires something that money cannot purchase indefinitely: regional stability.

Iran’s War Machine Is Undermining the Region’s Economic Future

The central contradiction facing the Middle East is that its governments need peace and economic integration to prosper, while Iran’s regional strategy has long depended on armed confrontation and the cultivation of militias operating across sovereign borders.

For decades, the Islamic Republic has devoted substantial resources to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its network of armed partners in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and the Palestinian territories. Tehran presents these organizations as instruments of deterrence and resistance. In practice, their activities have repeatedly helped turn neighboring countries into arenas of confrontation, undermining sovereignty and imposing enormous economic costs.

Lebanon offers perhaps the clearest example. Hezbollah’s independent military capabilities have repeatedly exposed a country already devastated by corruption, financial collapse, and institutional failure to the consequences of war. In Yemen, Houthi attacks on commercial shipping have threatened one of the world’s most important maritime corridors. In Iraq, militia influence complicates efforts to restore government authority and attract the investment needed for economic recovery.

These conflicts do not remain confined to the countries in which they originate. They increase shipping costs, discourage tourism, deter foreign investors, disrupt supply chains, and force governments throughout the region to divert resources toward security instead of development.

Iran itself has paid a devastating economic price. Decades of sanctions, domestic mismanagement, international isolation, and costly regional military commitments have eroded the country’s economic potential. A nation possessing enormous energy reserves, an educated population, and considerable industrial capacity has watched its currency weaken and living standards deteriorate.

Rather than serving as an engine of regional economic growth, Iran’s leadership has prioritized a strategy of military confrontation that imposes costs on its own citizens and its neighbors.

The region’s fiscal problems cannot all be blamed on Tehran. Iraq’s corruption, Saudi Arabia’s spending decisions, and the structural limitations of resource-dependent economies have domestic causes that require domestic solutions. But Iran’s system of proxy warfare adds an extraordinary burden to economies already facing difficult demographic and financial transitions.

The economic damage is no longer theoretical. It is visible in Baghdad’s currency crisis, the Gulf’s lost export revenues, and the billions of dollars diverted from productive investment toward managing regional insecurity.

The Middle East Cannot Afford Endless War

Economic reforms, currency adjustments, and austerity measures may help governments manage immediate financial emergencies, but they cannot by themselves create the conditions for lasting prosperity.

The Middle East needs institutions that protect investment, governments that enforce the rule of law, productive private sectors, and open trade routes connecting the region to international markets. Most importantly, it needs sovereign states capable of making economic and security decisions without interference from armed organizations answering to foreign powers.

These objectives are fundamentally at odds with the Islamic Republic’s longstanding regional strategy.

Attempts to contain or manage Tehran’s ambitions through periodic negotiations and temporary understandings have not eliminated the underlying problem. As long as the Iranian regime views armed proxies as essential instruments of its regional influence, governments from Baghdad to Beirut will struggle to consolidate sovereignty and build stable economic futures.

The political transformation of Iran would not automatically solve the Middle East’s economic problems. Corruption, inefficient public sectors, and dependence on oil require difficult reforms regardless of who governs Tehran. But removing the Islamic Republic’s machinery of regional confrontation would eliminate a major obstacle to those reforms and create new possibilities for regional integration.

Ultimately, the people of Iran must be free to reclaim their country from a regime that has repeatedly prioritized ideological confrontation over national prosperity. The dismantling of Tehran’s regional proxy network, alongside genuine domestic reform, would allow countries such as Iraq and Lebanon to strengthen their institutions and pursue investment and economic development without the constant threat of another war.

The economic choice facing the Middle East is becoming increasingly stark. Governments can continue spending their wealth managing crises, maintaining enormous public payrolls, and financing perpetual confrontation, or they can redirect their resources toward building productive economies and a more integrated region.

Iraq’s currency crisis is a warning of what happens when those choices are postponed for too long.

The Middle East possesses the resources, geographic advantages, and human capital to become one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions. What it increasingly lacks is the luxury of time.

Oil wealth can finance governments, but it cannot indefinitely compensate for weak institutions, declining productivity, and endless war. Unless the region abandons the politics of perpetual confrontation, its mounting fiscal pressures will become a much deeper crisis of economic and political stability.