Is Mujtaba Khamenei Alive?

Doubts are growing that Mujataba Khamnei is alive or functional. All that anyone has seen of him is his picture on a cardboard. History teaches us that even Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein, who were running away from American justice, released voice recordings and sometimes even videos from their hideouts. Mujtaba Khamenei has not released any sign of life, and his absence or incapacitation can be further substantiated by studying the behavior of the various competing factions in Iran, with some promising a ceasefire while others persisting with war.

As a scholar, Mujtaba’s dad Ali Khamenei never attained seniority. He tried during his lifetime to depict himself as the global leader of all the Shia, but he could never coop Najaf, the Shia Vatican. By parading his casket in Najaf, Iranians are trying to maintain his propaganda. But this might be the end of the office of al-Wali al-Faqih.