Hussain Abdul-Hussain

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Viktor Khandourine's avatar
Viktor Khandourine
May 14, 2024

Very reasonable insight and coherent explanation of what is happening in the Arab world.

Thank you.

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Walternate's avatar
Walternate
May 13, 2024

The Islamists sound remarkably like the Republican Party right now.

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