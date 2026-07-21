Hussain Abdul-Hussain

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blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
Jul 21

Trump is going to intervene eventually. Let's hope Israel stays strong and continues to support the Druze rather than cave to the lunatic.

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AL Ahmed-Zeki's avatar
AL Ahmed-Zeki
Jul 23Edited

Thoughtful observations and compelling arguments.

Though Al-Shara's background in Islamic ideology demands watchful eyes.

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