Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
As Iran batters the Gulf states, Trump’s course is beyond clear
The last thing Gulf countries want to live through is the current on-again, off-again war
Jul 31
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
13
2
1
Syria’s leader charms the world, crushes the Druze. Israel should be wary
Sharaa seems to be a pragmatic diplomat, but before pursuing warmer ties, Jerusalem needs guarantees that he will stop repressing his minority citizens
Jul 21
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
25
2
8
As the Shia Crescent Wanes, Aoun Stakes Lebanon's Future on Washington
The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, driven largely by Israeli military pressure, has created a rare opportunity for Washington and its allies to…
Jul 20
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
15
1
2
Erdogan Dreams of Annexing Arab Countries, Reviving the Turkish Empire
The prospect of a revived Turkish empire poses a new threat to Arab sovereignty
Jul 14
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
28
1
6
Is Mujtaba Khamenei Alive?
Doubts are growing that Mujataba Khamnei is alive or functional.
Jul 8
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
12
2
4:52
Hezbollah's Lebanese Allies Are Ready to Dump It
Speaker Nabih Berri and Druze chief Walid Jumblatt have so far sided with Hezbollah by denouncing the June 26 Trilateral Framework between Lebanon…
Jul 8
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
22
2
5
June 2026
A Deal with Teeth: Lebanon Agrees to Disarm Hezbollah or Lose Territory
Lebanon can either disarm Hezbollah or lose its depopulated southern border region to Israeli control
Jun 29
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
65
10
10
Why Is Saudi Arabia Circumventing the Lebanese State?
Saudi Arabia's decision to actively undermine diplomacy between Lebanon and Israel, a pathway to peace and disarming Hezbollah, should not be tolerated…
Jun 9
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
24
2
3
May 2026
Saudi Arabia’s Voodoo Diplomacy Is Sabotaging Middle East Peace
The Saudi Arabia that severed ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy was torched in Tehran is not the same kingdom that now cowers as Iranian missiles…
May 27
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
28
2
4
Saudi Arabia’s strange war: Appease Iran, rebuff Israel
Riyadh’s muted response to Iranian aggression reveals a leadership driven more by fear and domestic troubles than coherent regional strategy
May 14
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
32
10
5
Lebanon and Israel Agree on Peace, Disagree on Sequence
The Lebanese often cite their domestic political complications in an effort to persuade Israel to be generous once more
May 13
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
31
5
4
Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s long, strange trip from Israel critic to making ‘The Arab Case for Israel’
Lebanese-Iraqi writer and analyst Hussain Abdul-Hussain discusses Hezbollah, Lebanon’s future and the personal journey that transformed him from an…
May 10
•
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
50
11
© 2026 Hussain Abdul-Hussain 🇺🇸
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts