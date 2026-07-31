Hussain Abdul-Hussain

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As Iran batters the Gulf states, Trump’s course is beyond clear
The last thing Gulf countries want to live through is the current on-again, off-again war
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Syria’s leader charms the world, crushes the Druze. Israel should be wary
Sharaa seems to be a pragmatic diplomat, but before pursuing warmer ties, Jerusalem needs guarantees that he will stop repressing his minority citizens
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
As the Shia Crescent Wanes, Aoun Stakes Lebanon's Future on Washington
The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, driven largely by Israeli military pressure, has created a rare opportunity for Washington and its allies to…
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Erdogan Dreams of Annexing Arab Countries, Reviving the Turkish Empire
The prospect of a revived Turkish empire poses a new threat to Arab sovereignty
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Is Mujtaba Khamenei Alive?
Doubts are growing that Mujataba Khamnei is alive or functional.
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
4:52
Hezbollah's Lebanese Allies Are Ready to Dump It
Speaker Nabih Berri and Druze chief Walid Jumblatt have so far sided with Hezbollah by denouncing the June 26 Trilateral Framework between Lebanon…
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain

June 2026

May 2026

Saudi Arabia’s Voodoo Diplomacy Is Sabotaging Middle East Peace
The Saudi Arabia that severed ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy was torched in Tehran is not the same kingdom that now cowers as Iranian missiles…
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Saudi Arabia’s strange war: Appease Iran, rebuff Israel
Riyadh’s muted response to Iranian aggression reveals a leadership driven more by fear and domestic troubles than coherent regional strategy
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Lebanon and Israel Agree on Peace, Disagree on Sequence
The Lebanese often cite their domestic political complications in an effort to persuade Israel to be generous once more
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s long, strange trip from Israel critic to making ‘The Arab Case for Israel’
Lebanese-Iraqi writer and analyst Hussain Abdul-Hussain discusses Hezbollah, Lebanon’s future and the personal journey that transformed him from an…
  Hussain Abdul-Hussain
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